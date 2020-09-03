Harbhajan Singh likely to skip IPL 2020: Report

In what comes as another blow to Chennai Super Kings, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh is likely to miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Harbhajan will become the second player after Suresh Raina to pull out of IPL 2020, if he ultimately takes the decision to opt out of the lucrative T20 tournament.

Sources in the know of developments, speaking to ANI, said that Harbhajan has now issued any official communication to them and one is expected by tonight or tomorrow. However, the Super Kings camp are preparing for life without the World Cup winner.

"He has not sent in any official communication and that is expected by today evening or tomorrow. But the team management has been told to prepare for the scenario wherein they may miss his services," the source told ANI.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020: Member of BCCI medical team tests positive for COVID-19 - Report

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are planning to prepare their training schedule and are awaiting reports of the final round of COVID-19 tests which was conducted on Thursday. The training schedule will be finalised once the reports come out on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that two playing members from the CSK camp – Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad – along with 11 members of the Super Kings contingent had tested positive for COVID-19. However, all other members tested negative for the dreaded virus after another round of testing.

ALSO READ: When will IPL 2020 schedule release? BCCI president Sourav Ganguly clears up the air

Meanwhile, CSK are the only franchise who are yet to start with their training after getting hit by the virus. Even Raina, who is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history, pulled out citing personal reasons. However, Raina has hinted that he may return after settling his personal issues.

IPL 2020 is scheduled to start from September 19 with the final slated to be played on November 10 in the UAE. The schedule is likely to be on Friday.