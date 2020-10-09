IPL 2020: Rishabh Pant a major asset for Delhi Capitals, says Brian Lara

West Indies legend Brian Lara has lavished high praise on Delhi Capitals wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as the former Windies skipper said the southpaw has “vastly” improved his overall game while adding that his off-side game has gone a notch above and Pant now has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground.

Pant has played a vital role in providing Delhi Capitals a rampaging start in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 and has scored: 31, 37*, 28, 38, 37 in IPL 2020. Interestingly, he seems more cautious of playing his lofted strokes and is valuing his wicket more.

"I think he is a major asset for the Delhi Capitals, but today he has also vastly improved his game. I am talking about his batting and the improvements he made in that department," Brian Lara told Star Sports.

"On what is immediately noticeable is his propensity to try and get everything to the leg-side. Also, look at his run-scoring chart and that's quite a proof of that fascination he has with the on-side. I think he has come to the realization that this is not working and he went away and worked on improving his off-side play.

Lara further said that Pant has tweaked his game-style and doesn’t loses his balance to create strokes towards the leg-side of the field while adding the youngster has a long-long way to go.

"Now look at the changes he made. Now he has the ability to score runs in all parts of the ground. His scoring charts are looking impressive, and yes, more worry for the bowlers.

"He is now very well balanced and he is looking to score in key areas that he is not accustomed to scoring over extra cover, over point, in front of the point and his balance and his weight is staying there, he is not falling over to the off-side to create shots on the leg side.

"That is a vast improvement that he has made, which obviously going to help his all-round batting. I believe, this young lad has a long-long way to go," Lara added.

Meanwhile, Pant has accumulated as many as 1907 runs in 59 IPL matches, which includes a century and 11 half-centuries for Delhi Capitals. He will be seen in action against Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Sharjah.

