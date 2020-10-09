IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window: Players list, eligibility criteria, rules and more

The mid-season transfer window of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 will open as soon as all the franchise complete seven matches in the ongoing T20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window gives an opportunity to the franchise to bolster their squad while allowing them to move players, who are surplus to the requirements or haven’t lived up to their expectations.

When does IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window start?

The IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window will commence at the half-way mark in the lucrative T20 tournament – when all the franchises have completed seven matches each. It can be compared to the January transfer window when it comes to football with teams looking to find players from the other teams who can be of use in the latter part of the tournament.

What is the purpose behind IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window?

The mid-season transfer window of IPL also provides an opportunity for players to find suitors where they will be able to find their best form rather than warming the bench of their current franchise. This window gives a solid opportunity for teams to prepare another plan which may not have been in their minds when they were at the auction table or during the start of the tournament.

However, the final decision lies with the franchise as a mutual consent needs to be struck before players can stay or move.

Eligibility criteria for IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window

In IPL 2019, the tournament witnessed a five-day window for uncapped players for loan purposes given that the player in question hasn’t played more than two matches in the season. However, in IPL 2020, IPL has allowed loans of capped players as well, both Indian and overseas, keeping the injury concerns in mind.

Players eligible for mid-season transfer from each franchise in IPL 2020:

Mumbai Indians:

Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings:

KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals:

Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab:

Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals:

Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav

