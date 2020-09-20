IPL 2020: Action in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE

Let's take a look at the action and major events in pictures as 'grand festival' of cricket starts in UAE:

The Indian Premier League began on Saturday where MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings clashed with Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians.

IPL without its glitz and glamour

The much-delayed Indian Premier League started Saturday without its customary glitz and glamour, but the Twenty20 tournament is expected to be a welcome relief to cricket fans during the coronavirus pandemic.

The short-form extravaganza normally starts in March but along with other major international sporting events was postponed as countries went into virus lockdowns. It was then moved to the United Arab Emirates as cases rose in India.

All the eight teams have been in strict, bio-secure 'bubbles' since landing in the UAE.

There was no gala opening ceremony for the world's richest T20 league, and the games will be played behind closed doors at three venues including Dubai and Sharjah.

(Photograph:Twitter)