BCCI Apex Council meeting on October 17: Domestic season, home series against England on agenda

The home series against England and Indian domestic season 2020-21 will be on the top of the agenda when the members of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will assemble for the Apex Council meeting, which will be held virtually on October 17.

Apart from the home series against England and postponed Indian domestic season, the schedule of the upcoming tour of Australia will also be discussed in the BCCI Apex Council meeting.

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had earlier said that the board will do its best to host the full-fledged home series against England in India amid the COVID-19 concerns. The domestic season, including Ranji Trophy and other tournaments, are also a concern and the Indian board will look to find a possible solution in the BCCI ACM.

ALSO READ: IPL 2020 mid-season transfer window: Players list, eligibility criteria, rules and more

The situation surrounding COVID-19 pandemic forced the BCCI to shift the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE and there were reports that the series against England could be moved to the UAE.

Meanwhile, England are scheduled to tour India in 2021 in January-March to play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and as many T20Is.

However, the BCCI are still looking to stage the series in India and create bio-secure bubbles in three venues – Wankhede Stadium, DY Patil Stadium and Cricket Club of India. The Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad is also been looked into.

ALSO READ: When Warner and Bairstow have a night out, they are very difficult to stop: Michael Vaughan

The BCCI Apex Council meeting is also set to touch upon domestic tournaments such as Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy given that the tournaments are bread and butter for many cricketers in India.