IPL 2020: Ajay Jadeja feels new generation remembering 'this MS Dhoni' will be sad

With Chennai Super Kings (CSK) losing two matches on the trot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the UAE, plenty of questions have been raised on the form of players including skipper MS Dhoni. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja reckons the new generation with remember ‘this MS Dhoni’ which would be sad.

Dhoni, who has led CSK to three IPL trophies, has been criticized for dropping himself low in the batting line-up with experts and fans urging the former Indian skipper to bat higher.

Speaking to Gaurav Kapoor on Cricbuzz, Jadeja expressed his opinion on Dhoni’s batting position as he said 'no battle is won while fighting from the back'.

“I would again same the same thing. I am not happy with MS Dhoni's batting position. No war is won while fighting from behind. There's a saying in the Army that a war concludes when the General steps out,” Jadeja said.

CSK have been hit by the absence of Ambati Rayudu, who was out injured in Super Kings’s last two matches, whereas Suresh Raina had opted out of IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’. However, Jadeja has said that Dhoni needs to take up responsibility and guide his team in difficult times.

“In cricket, I believe that the one who fights from the front has a better chance of winning the battle. If you have soldiers who can win the battle for you and you can only work towards strategising the war, that's a different scenario. But doesn't look like the case here,” he further said.

“Dhoni has retired from Indian cricket team duty but is still leading CSK. Those kids who have started watching cricket now, would remember the Dhoni they are seeing on the screens, contrary to the great cricketer they were being told about before which is the sad part,” Jadeja asserted.

CSK will now have a week-long break and will return back to the field against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai next week. They will face Kings XI Punjab after SRH.

