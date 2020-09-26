Will CSK fans see Suresh Raina in IPL 2020? CSK CEO gives an update

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a torrid start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 losing two out of their three matches in the campaign. While plenty of questions have been raised on the form of top-order batsmen, fans have called for the return of Suresh Raina, who opted out of IPL 2020 due to ‘personal reasons’.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has ruled out the possibility of Raina’s return in the CSK camp for IPL 2020 as he said they need to respect his decision of pulling out of IPL 2020 and the CSK management is not thinking about it.

"See, we cannot look at Raina because he made himself unavailable and we respect his decision and his space. We are not thinking about it,” CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told ANI.

CSK started strong with a win against Mumbai Indians in the opener but have since lost two matches on the bounce – against RCB and DC – which have raised major concerns surrounding the form and rhythm of the players.

ALSO READ: We are lacking a bit of steam: MS Dhoni unhappy with form of CSK openers in IPL 2020

However, the CSK CEO is confident that despite worries from CSK fans, the players and the franchise will bring back the smiles to the faces of the supporters.

"We have been blessed with some of the best fans in the cricketing world and I can assure them that we will bounce back strongly. It is a game and you have your good days and bad days. But the boys know what they need to do and the smiles will be back," he asserted.

ALSO READ: Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after commentary controversy involving Kohli-Anushka

The loss of Ambati Rayudu due to hamstring injury came as a massive blow to CSK, who lost both their matches in the absence of the right-handed batsmen. The CSK boss has confirmed that Rayudu will be back in their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Like I told you last day (before the Delhi Capitals game), he would miss one game at worst. He is fit and ready for the next game," he said.



The Super Kings will be next face SunRisers Hyderabad on October 2 in Dubai.

