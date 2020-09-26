We are lacking a bit of steam: MS Dhoni unhappy with form of CSK openers in IPL 2020

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have had a horrendous start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 as the MS Dhoni-led outfit has now lost two of their three games following their crushing 44-run defeat to Delhi Capitals on Friday. MS Dhoni has raised concerns regarding the form and rhythm of the batsmen and openers as he said failure to gain momentum from the start is hurting CSK in IPL 2020.

The likes of Shane Watson and Murali Vijay have failed to impress at the top with no important partnership right at the top for CSK. The scoring rate of top order batsmen, especially openers, have also raised some eyebrows.

“I feel when it comes to the batting department, we are lacking a bit of steam. There is no momentum right from the start, which hurts. If you are already chasing 160-plus, the run-rate keeps mounting and it puts added pressure on the middle-order batsmen. So we need to figure that out,” said Dhoni.

However, CSK will now have a week-long break before their next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad with the three-time IPL winners likely to have Ambati Rayudu back in the playing XI. Dhoni hinted on change in team combination after Rayudu returns to the team as he said his inclusion gives CSK cushion or liberty to try something different.

"We are one batter heavy to start off with but at the same time, if you are looking to get one more seamer or spinner into the side then the batsmen need to take that added pressure. I feel Rayudu will come back in the next game so that gives us some cushion, or liberty of trying something different," he added.

“I feel the coming seven days are the best break we could have. We'll give the guys a bit more match simulation and come back with a clearer picture as to what is the best combination, looking at how everyone is contributing,” opined the 39-year-old.

