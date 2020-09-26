Sunil Gavaskar issues clarification after commentary controversy involving Kohli-Anushka

A massive controversy was created after former India captain Sunil Gavaskar, while doing his commentary duties in IPL 2020, brought up the incident where Virat Kohli was seen taking throw downs from his wife and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma. While Gavaskar’s comments was wrongly translated in the first place on Twitter which led to the massive stir following which Anushka issued a scathing statement.

Now, Gavaskar has issued a clarification on the incident while urging everyone to go through the original clip again. The former Indian opener said that he never made any sexist comment and just mentioned Kohli didn’t get any real practice during lockdown apart from facing Anushka’s bowling.

Gavaskar during commentary in CSK vs DC match stated, "I did not make any sexist comment. I said Virat Kohli didn't get time to practice during lockdown. We all saw how Virat Kohli was practicing on his terrace and Anushka was bowling to him. I just said Virat only got chance to practice on Anushka's bowling."

Many celebrities and influencers jumped in following Anushka’s statement as almost everyone supported the latter. This is not the first time Anushka has put out a statement as her name continues to be dragged after poor performances by Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Following the incident, Gavaskar was heavily trolled on social media. While many slammed Gavaskar for his comments on Kohli and Anushka, some supported him as they said the translated version of Gavaskar’s commentary was taken out of context.

Meanwhile, Kohli is yet to react on the issue.