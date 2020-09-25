IPL 2020: Sunil Gavaskar creates controversy with remark on Virat Kohli; Anushka sends strong message

Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar has found himself in a controversy following his comments on Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Bollywood actress and wife of Kohli, Anushka later took to social media Instagram to send a strong message to Gavaskar.

However, Gavaskar’s comments was not taken well by Kohli and Anushka’s fans as they slammed the former Indian captain on social media platform Twitter. While Kohli dropped two easy catches of centurion KL Rahul in the match, he failed to make a mark with his willow and was dismissed off just one run.

Gavaskar during the match allegedly said: “Inhone lockdown me to bas Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki hain". (Virat Kohli has only trained against Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown).

ALSO READ: Have to take the brunt of it: Virat Kohli reacts to RCB's crushing defeat to KXIP in IPL 2020

Here is the video. He did not say anything double meaning at the first place. pic.twitter.com/TqyI2PJVtd — Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Memes, India (@__memenist) September 25, 2020 ×

Here's how Anushka Sharma reacted to Sunil Gavaskar's comments:

ALSO READ: IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai look for momentum against Iyer's Delhi

The remark was made keeping the viral video of Kohli playing cricket with Anushka during the lockdown but the interpretation from Twitterati varied from person to person.

The comment was deemed ‘disgusting’ by some fans on social media as many admitted to being shocked by the Gavaskar’s choice of words. However, many have defended Gavaskar by saying that the former Indian batsman was misquoted by social media users.

Here's how Twitterati reacted:

Comment by Sunil Gavaskar on @AnushkaSharma is extremely disgusting.

She is pregnant guys. She has nothing to do with all this. Trolling, abusing and circulating mems about her at this time is seriously disgusting.

#AnushkaSharma — ishita kothari (@ishitakotharii) September 25, 2020 ×

That was absolutely classless and below the belt by Gavaskar! — Abhishek Bangur (@29ab) September 25, 2020 ×

Gavaskar should stick to english commentary rather than hindi imo. — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) September 25, 2020 ×

To those who are defending Sunil Gavaskar...Just a simple thing do commentary in Cricket and talk about cricketers and their bad performances, why to drag their family members at all. Hope @BCCI @SGanguly99 should take strict action against this. @imjadeja @imVkohli https://t.co/pDp4sUg3Pc — Kalpesh Talreja (@kalpesh_talreja) September 25, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, Kohli took the defeat on himself as he said those two dropped catches helped KXIP post mammoth 206 runs on board.

"I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage. Maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have been under pressure from ball one of the chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say a couple of important chances went down," said the 31-year-old.

