IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Preview: MS Dhoni's Chennai look for momentum against Iyer's Delhi

CSK vs DC Preview IPL 2020 - Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as the action continues in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While CSK have won one while losing their other encounter, DC started their IPL 2020 campaign with a nail-biting win against Kings XI Punjab in Super Over.

CSK are looking to get back to winning ways following a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match after winning their season opener against Mumbai Indians. Whereas DC will look to continue their winning run after registering their first win in their opener against KXIP.

The pitch in Dubai has already hosted a handful of games and spinners are likely to come into the game. The average score in Dubai is around 160-170, however, if the batting team gets going then they would be able to post a score somewhere around 190-200 similar to what KXIP did against RCB.

Ravichandran Ashwin is likely to be available for the DC against CSK after the veteran spinner took part in training on Thursday. However, Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo are set to miss the action again due to their niggles.

CSK vs DC: Head-to-Head stats

Talking about head-to-head-stats, Chennai Super Kings have dominated the encounters against Delhi Capitals with the MS Dhoni-led outfit winning 15 of their 21 clashes. Whereas DC have won just six of their games against CSK.

CSK hold the record of most-run scored against DC at 222/5 while MS Dhoni lead the run-scoring charts when it comes to matches between CSK and DC. Dhoni has accumulated as many as 529 runs while Dwayne Bravo is the leading wicket-taker with 15 scalps.

Faf du Plessis is 17 away, and Ravindra Jadeja 62, from 2,000 runs in IPL.

CSK vs DC, IPL 2020 Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Harshal Patel, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif