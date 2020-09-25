Have to take the brunt of it: Virat Kohli reacts to RCB's crushing defeat to KXIP in IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a crushing 97-run defeat to Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday as Virat Kohli admitted that his mistakes on the field led to the humiliating loss as action continued in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Kohli dropped two sitters of KXIP skipper KL Rahul in the 17th and 18th over after which the latter went on to score a century and piled crucial runs for KXIP to take them to 206/3.

Rahul hammed 26 runs off Dale Steyn in the 19th over and ended the 20th with a four and two sixes as he went on to achieve the highest-ever score by and Indian batsman and captain in IPL history.

We know exactly where we went wrong: Virat Kohli

"I think we were good in the middle phase with the ball, they got off to a decent start and we pulled things back nicely," said Kohli on Star Sports after the match. "I have to stand in front and take the brunt of it, not the best day in the office, couple of important chances of KL when he was set and that cost us 35-40 runs at a later stage maybe if we restricted them to 180 we wouldn't have under pressure from ball one to chase. We know exactly where we went wrong and I have to put my hand up and say couple of important chances went down."

Kohli demoted himself to no. 4 to try Josh Philippe at no. 3. However, the move failed as the Aussie scored a duck and Kohli was sent packing for one run.

"He (Philippe) has batted at the top of the order for Western Australia and done well in the BBL as well, early days in the tournament so we thought we will maximise his ability and see how we go from thereon. We thought we will give ourselves a bit of depth in the middle overs," said Kohli.

