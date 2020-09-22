IPL 2020: After Preity, Ness Wadia reacts to 'short run' controversy during KXIP vs DC

KXIP co-owner Ness Wadia has now spoken out on the controversial call during the match between the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. His statement comes after Preity Zinta and Virendra Sehwag spoke out against the umpires during the match.

He said: "It is exceedingly unfortunate that today with tremendous use of technology, we still do not use technology to ensure the total fairness and transparency in cricket game like several other leagues across the world including EPL, NBA, etc."

"VAR has become something which is used across the world. The game of yesterday in question between Kings XI and Delhi had two umpiring mistakes which cost KXIP the game," he added.



Ness pointed out the mistakes the match officials did during the match costing KXIP the valuable runs.

"The first came in the first few overs of the match where a leg bye went for four and it was given as leg bye by the umpire but it was actually a wide ball. That one run would have helped Kings XI win the game versus losing. The second disastrous decision came at the end of the game in the last couple of overs, when a run was deemed as not being a run even though TV replays showed that it had been a run. Unfortunately these two decisions cost Kings XI the game," he said.

Chris Jordan was called for a short run by square-leg umpire Nitin Menon at the striker's end. One angle on TV replays showed that Jordan had dragged his bat over the line, but despite that, the original decision made by Menon stayed, and KXIP lost that valuable one run that could have changed the result of the match.

"I would request BCCI to ensure better umpiring and to ensure henceforth that technology is used to the maximum so as to ensure fairness and transparency in a game which is used across the best leagues in the world."

"Therefore I feel it is unfortunate that Kings XI were the subject of poor decision making by the umpire and this cost us the game. I do hope that BCCI implements a system and process so that the other teams do not suffer the same plight as Kings XI did yesterday."

"If technology is not there to be used for the fairness and transparency of the game and to ensure that it is equitable to all, then why use technology at all?" he said.