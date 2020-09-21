IPL 2020: KXIP appeals against controversial 'short run' call as Preity Zinta fumes

A thrilling clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab has stirred fresh controversy in the IPL 2020. Kings XI Punjab have appealed against on-field umpire Nitin Menon's controversial 'short run' call during a close IPL match against the Delhi Capitals.

KXIP's co-owner and Bollywood star Preity Zinta expressed her feelings after umpire's controversial call. She took to Twitter and said: "I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip".

"I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always", she added.

Former KXIP player Virendra Sehwag lashed out at the umpire and sarcastically said that he should have been made the man of the match instead of DC's Marcus Stoinis. He took to Twitter to share the picture of the run and said: "I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference. #DCvKXIP."

Chris Jordan was called for a short run by square-leg umpire Nitin Menon at the striker's end. One angle on TV replays showed that Jordan had dragged his bat over the line, but despite that, the original decision made by Menon stayed, and KXIP lost that valuable one run that could have changed the result of the match.