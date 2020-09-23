IPL 2020: Aaron Finch opens up on his batting role at RCB, says 'capable of taking charge when necessary'

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman and Australian captain Aaron Finch has sounded a warning for other Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 teams as he said that he is well capable of taking on the bowlers if required while adding his role will not be limited to anchoring the match while opening with young star Devdutt Padikkal.

Finch was seen in a held back role in RCB’s IPL 2020 season opener against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he scored 29 runs off 27 deliveries. Whereas Padikkal went all out in his 42-ball 56 laced by eight boundaries.

The Australian skipper on Wednesday said that he can play any role as per the requirements of the team and donned the anchoring role as Padikkal was full of confidence in his strokes against SRH.

"I can play whatever role the team wants. The other day, Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) was taking on the bowlers so it was my job to rotate the strike. But I am capable of taking the charge if and when necessary for RCB. His composure under pressure was amazing, he played his natural game and stuck to his guns, that was amazing to see,” Finch answered to WION’s query during a media interaction on Wednesday.

RCB head coach Simon Katich and newly-recruited director of cricket operations Mike Hesson will be aiming to help the Bengaluru outfit. Speaking of Katich and Hesson, Finch said: "Simon and Mike are calm guys, they think about all the scenarios clearly, they don't bring emotions into their thinking, it is important to do when you are in the coaching setup, everyone has huge amount of respect for them"

There has been plenty of talks about the dew factor kicking in the evening matches with conditions favouring the chasing team. Finch, speaking of the dew factor, said dew makes it easier for batting and tougher for bowling while adding RCB’s spinners have prepared well for the conditions.

"When the dew comes in, the pitches are not that slow, it is about being flexible in every match. Spinners always play a big role in the IPL, they have great records, leading wicket-takers are often the spinners, it is just one of the features in the tournament,” Finch said.