India vs WI: Virat Kohli to join Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh in elite list during 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli gave up Team India's captaincy altogether when he resigned as the Test skipper post the South Africa Tests, held early this year. Having been succeeded by Rohit Sharma as the limited-overs captain, Kohli was expected to return to his usual dominant best -- after a decent ODI series versus SA -- when Rohit-led India squared off with Kieron Pollard-led West Indies in the three-match ODI series opener, on Sunday (February 6), in Ahmedabad.

Kohli has had a good run in white-ball formats in the recent past. However, the 33-year-old has not been able to score a century in international cricket since 2019. His last ODI century came during India's tour of West Indies in August 2019. Thus, he was expected to go bonkers versus the Windies (against whom he averages 70.09) in the series opener but he fell for an eight-ball 4.

Ahead of the second and penultimate ODI, also to be held at the same venue; i.e. the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad, Kohli is on the cusp of joining icons Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh and Md Azharuddin in an elite list.

The 33-year-old Kohli will be playing his 100th ODI at home, 259th overall, on Wednesday (February 9) during the second and penultimate tie. Kohli's 100th ODI appearance on home soil will make him the 36th cricketer to achieve the special feat in the shorter format. By virtue of this, he will join icons Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Mohammed Azharuddin, and Yuvraj Singh in an elite list by becoming only the fifth Indian to play 100 ODIs at home. At present, the list is spearheaded by Tendulkar (164 matches), Dhoni (127), Azharuddin (113), and Yuvraj (108 matches).

India will look to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series when they take on an inconsistent Kieron Pollard-led visitors in the picturesque Ahmedabad stadium on Wednesday. As Kohli completes a unique ton in ODIs, he will also look to end his century drought at the highest level.