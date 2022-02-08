INDvsWI: When and where to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match - IST time and streaming details

Rohit Sharma-led Team India beat West Indies by six wickets in the three-match ODI series opener on Sunday (February 6) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad. With this, India started their home season on a high and also completed their 1000th outing in the 50-over format on an emphatic note.

With a 1-0 lead, Rohit & Co. will not like to lose momentum and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three ODIs as both sides face each other in the second and penultimate match on Wednesday (February 09), at the same venue.

The likes of KL Rahul (limited-overs vice-captain), Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have been added to the squad. Rahul missed the series opener -- reportedly due to personal reasons -- whereas Iyer and opener Dhawan have recovered from Covid-19 and cleared to train on Tuesday (February 08). It is highly unlikely that the Rahul Dravid-led team management will include both Iyer and Dhawan at one go, however, Rahul is expected to return to the playing XI.

It will be interesting to see who misses out if Rahul is included in the XI. For the Windies, they need to address their batting issues at the earliest whereas a lot depends on Jason Holder and Kemar Roach with the ball. While Alzarri Joseph had a decent outing in the series opener, the inexperienced spin duo of Fabien Allen and Akeal Hosein will be tested by the Indian batters.

Here is everything you need to know about the match - date, IST, streaming details, etc.

When is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI match taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI is scheduled to take place on February 09, 2022.

Where is India vs West Indies 2nd ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will take place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

At what time India vs West Indies 2nd ODI taking place?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will kick off at 1:30pm (IST).

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live on TV?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

How to watch India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live streaming?

The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be available to watch online/streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar App and the website.