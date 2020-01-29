India vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Fans celebrate as Rohit Sharma's sixes torment Black Caps

Rohit Sharma's last ball six helped India clinch the third T20 international against New Zealand at Hamilton on Wednesday.

Also Read: India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I

The Indian opener had earlier scored 65 in 40 balls studded with six boundaries and three sixes to help India reach 179 for 5.

Virat Kohli made a brisk 38 in 31 balls with two boundaries and a six to put a competitive total on the board for the visitors.

After the tie, New Zealand scored 17 runs in the super over with Williamson scoring 11. Rohit Sharma came to the party hitting two consecutive sixes in the super over to win India the match and the series.

Williamson had earlier scored a valiant 95 but it wasn't enough for New Zeland to clinch the match.

The hosts looked in control till the end but Shami's last over turned the game around for India after he dismissed Taylor and Williamson after being hit for a six off the first ball.

New Zealand needed nine runs off the last over from Shami but the Black Caps managed to score just 8 runs.

Indians fans celebrated on Twitter with Rohit's batting exploits stealing everyone's heart.