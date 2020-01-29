India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE score: New Zealand at 128/3 (15 overs), need 52 runs in 30 balls

India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I Twitter/ @BLACKCAPS Photograph: Twitter
Jan 29, 2020, 03.29 PM
50! The skipper brings up his second 50 of the series off the final ball of the 14th over. 66 needed now.
New Zealand 128/3 (15 overs)
New Zealand need 52 runs in 30 balls
Jan 29, 2020, 03.27 PM
Expensive over for Shami and team India. They concede 14 runs.
Match leading towards final over drama.
New Zealand- 114/3 (14 overs)
Jan 29, 2020, 03.23 PM
NZ reaches the 100 mark.
New Zealand 100/3 (13 overs).
Need 80 runs in 42 balls.
Jan 29, 2020, 03.13 PM
Mitchell Santner bowled!
Chahal bowls Mitchell Santner.
New Zealand - 88/3 (11 overs)
New Zealand need 92 runs in 54 balls
Jan 29, 2020, 03.08 PM
At the half-way mark, New Zealand are 79/2, chasing 180.
Live - https://t.co/7O8uUN3YGO #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/kpVh5xHlHr
Jan 29, 2020, 03.06 PM
New Zealand - 79/2 (10 overs)
Mitchell Santner get another lifeline as Ravindra Jadeja drops the catch.
New Zealand need 101 runs in 60 balls.
Jan 29, 2020, 03.02 PM
Another good over by Ravindra Jadeja, conceded 5 runs.
New Zealand - 72/2 (9 overs)
New Zealand need 108 runs in 66 balls
Jan 29, 2020, 02.58 PM
New Zealand - 67/2 (8 overs)
Shivam Dube proves costly concedes 14 runs
Jan 29, 2020, 02.56 PM
India : 69/0 (RR - 11.50)
New Zealand : 51/1 (RR - 8.50)
Jan 29, 2020, 02.54 PM
Colin Munro out!
Jadeja brings India back in the game. He just gives away one run and scalps a massive wicket for India.
Kane Williamson and Santner on strike!
New Zealand - 53/2 (7 overs)
Jan 29, 2020, 02.49 PM
India gets a breakthrough as Martin Guptill falls!
Despite an expensive over India gets a wicket.
SN Thakur to Guptill, out Caught by (sub)Samson.
New Zealand - 51/1 (6 overs)
Jan 29, 2020, 02.45 PM
Former cricketer Mohd. Kaif tweets!
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma threatened to take India beyond 200 at one stage, but New Zealand pulled things back really well! Still reckon 180 would take some chasing especially against India's bowling arsenal.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.43 PM
New Zealand - 43/0 (5 overs)
Chahal ends his costly over after conceding 10 runs.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.39 PM
New Zealand - 33/0 (4 overs)
Munro gets hit on the rib-cage by Shami. The play was stopped for a while as the medic arrived on the ground. He will continue to bat but still looks in pain.
Shami concedes 7 runs.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.31 PM
New Zealand at 26/0 (3 overs)
Jasprit Bumrah finally comes to bowl but gets smashed for two sixes in the over by Martin Guptill.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.25 PM
New Zealand - 13/0 (2 overs)
Mohd. Shami concedes 5 runs in an over.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.23 PM
8 runs from the first over seeking 180 for the win. Martin Guptill opening the scoring with a towering six.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.20 PM
New Zealand off to a decent start, 8/0 (1 over)
Martin Guptill started his innings with a six.
Shardul Thakur concedes 8 runs
Jan 29, 2020, 02.17 PM
New Zealand comes down to bat
Martin Guptill and Colin Munro come out to bat.
Shardul Thakur to lead the bowling attack.
Jan 29, 2020, 02.02 PM
India finish on 179/5.— ICC (@ICC) January 29, 2020
They scored 52 runs in their last five overs.
Can New Zealand save the #NZvIND series by chasing this down? pic.twitter.com/LROpQA9xPe
Jan 29, 2020, 01.59 PM
India - 179/5 (20 overs)
With the help of a good start, India pose a competitive score.
Target for New Zealand: 180 runs in 120 balls
Jan 29, 2020, 01.53 PM
India - 161/5 (19 overs)
Virat Kohli falls to Hamish Bennett
Virat Kohli (c) c Southee b Bennett 38 runs off 27 balls
Jan 29, 2020, 01.48 PM
India - 151/4 (18 overs)
Manish Pandey comes to bat.
Tim Southee concedes 9 runs in the over.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.43 PM
India - 142/4 (17 overs)
Shreyas Iyer out! Falls prey to Santner.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.39 PM
Another day at office. Another record for #KingKohli 👑
King Kohli for a reason.
King Kohli for a reason.
India - 130/3 (16 overs)
Jan 29, 2020, 01.38 PM
India back on track!
India - 127/3 (15 overs)
Kohli smashes a six and four in a Mitchell Santner over.
Concedes 13 runs.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.34 PM
India - 115/3 (14 overs)
8 runs off the over. Ish Sodhi slows Indian pace.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.31 PM
India - 106/3 (13 overs)
Rohit Sharma's fastest fifty trivia:
22 balls v West Indies, Lauderhill, 2016
23 balls v Bangladesh, Rajkot, 2019
23 balls v West Indies, Mumbai, 2019
23 balls v New Zealand, Hamilton, 2020*
Jan 29, 2020, 01.27 PM
India - 99/3 (12 overs)
India's run-rate stumbles as wickets fall
Just 3 runs in the over.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.25 PM
Hamish Bennett has his first wicket in T20I cricket and it is Rohit Sharma for 65. Then follows it up with a second in the over! Dube has to go for 3. India 96/3 after 11 overs at Seddon Park.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.24 PM
Terrible over for India!
India- 96/3 (11 overs)
Two quick wickets of Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer bring Kiwis back in the game.
Shreyas Iyer and Virat Kohli on-strike
Jan 29, 2020, 01.18 PM
India - 92/1 (10 overs) Rohit 65* (38) just three runs off one over
Milestone Alert - Rohit Sharma now has 10K international runs as an opener 👏👏
HITMAN on the go 💪
HITMAN on the go 💪 pic.twitter.com/cVUXdOeWut
Jan 29, 2020, 01.15 PM
KL Rahul's big wicket
Rahul gets dismissed while attempting a cut, but hardly got any timing on it and send it straight into the hands of Munro standing square.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.12 PM
India 89/1
Kiwis find breakthrough after getting KL Rahul's wicket
Shivam Dubey on-strike!
Jan 29, 2020, 01.09 PM
Ro'hitman' Sharma comes in the elite list!
Indian openers with 10,000-plus international runs:
Virender Sehwag
Sachin Tendulkar
Sunil Gavaskar
Rohit Sharma*
Jan 29, 2020, 01.07 PM
Finally a good over from New Zealand!
Conceded 5 runs in Mitchell Santner over
Jan 29, 2020, 01.05 PM
India - 77/0 (7 overs)
8 runs off Ish Sodhi's over
Jan 29, 2020, 01.04 PM
Rohit Sharma in commanding form early. 50 from 23 balls. 69/0 from the first 6 for India. Ish Sodhi into to the bowling attack now.
Jan 29, 2020, 01.01 PM
He is on a roll today as @ImRo45 brings up his 20th T20I FIFTY off 23 deliveries.
His first half-century of the series so far 💪💪
His first half-century of the series so far 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/NGuY3qQCu1
Jan 29, 2020, 01.00 PM
Rohit Sharma on fire! India- 69/0 (6 overs)
27 runs off that over!
Rohit smashes three sixes and two fours in Hamish Bennett's over. Brings up his half-century in style.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.53 PM
India- 42/0 (5 overs)
Mitchell Santner welcomed by Rohit Sharma with a boundary.
8 runs off the over
Jan 29, 2020, 12.50 PM
Skippers share a light moment before the match
What do you reckon was the joke about between the two Skippers 🤔🤔
Jan 29, 2020, 12.49 PM
India- 34/0 (4 overs)
8 runs off Scott Kuggeleijn over.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.46 PM
India- 26/0
9 runs off this over.
Rohit Sharma 12 runs off 11 balls
KL Rahul 14 runs off 7 balls
Tim Southee- 13 runs- 2 overs
Jan 29, 2020, 12.42 PM
Hamish Bennett completes the 2nd over. Sharma 9* and Rahul 8* have India 17/0 at Seddon Park.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.41 PM
General Trivia
The batting strike rate of 142.11 at Seddon Park, Hamilton in T20Is is the highest among all the venues where at least 2000 balls have been bowled so far.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.40 PM
India- 17/0 (2 overs)
Good over for India as 13 runs of the over, off Hamish Bennett.
KL Rahul smashes the ball for a six
Jan 29, 2020, 12.35 PM
India- 4/0 (1 over)
Four runs off one over, Rohit Sharma opens his account with a boundary.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.29 PM
Players arrive on the ground
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will begin the innings for India.
Tim Southee to bowl the first over.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.25 PM
New Zealand's record on this ground
New Zealand's record in Seddon Park is comparatively better than Eden Park. The Kiwis have lost just two of their 9 T20Is here. Tim Southee has referred the pitch in this ground as a 'typical white-ball pitch'.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.14 PM
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Jasprit Bumrah
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett
Jan 29, 2020, 12.13 PM
Virat Kohli: I reckon. Playing on this surface for the first time in a long time. Should be a pretty good track to bat on. We're 2-0 up, and it's time to put in a clinical performance again. Not worry about too many things conditions and jet lag. We're playing an unchanged team again.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.12 PM
Kane Williamson opts to field after winning the toss: New surface, and hopefully we get something first up with the ball in our hand. One change: Kuggeleijn comes in for Tickner. Similar skills sets in terms of bowling the heavy, hardball.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.19 PM
A toss win for Kane Williamson and we will bowl at Seddon Park in T20I 3.
Jan 29, 2020, 12.00 PM
Blast from the past
#OnThisDay in 2006, Irfan Pathan ripped through Pakistan's top order in Karachi to get a hat-trick in the first over of a Test 😮
Jan 29, 2020, 11.58 AM
Don't see many changes happening to T20 World Cup squad: Vikram Rathour
Ahead of the third T20I against New Zealand, India batting coach Vikram Rathour said that the team management now knows what the core of the side will be for the upcoming T20 World Cup.He also added that he does not see many changes happening to the squad for the World cup later this year in Australia."
Jan 29, 2020, 11.57 AM
Tim Southee starting us off tonight at Seddon Park with @skysportnz. Toss just under 10 mins away.
Jan 29, 2020, 11.56 AM
#TeamIndia will take on the @BLACKCAPS in the 3rd T20I at the Seddon Park.
Will the men in blue seal the series?
Live action starts at 12.30 PM IST
Will the men in blue seal the series?
Live action starts at 12.30 PM IST #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TLkc1yojo2
Jan 29, 2020, 11.55 AM
India look to secure their first T20I series win in New Zealand when they take the field during the third encounter of the ongoing five-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.