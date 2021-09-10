India vs England 2021, 5th Test, Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG?

India and England will lock horns with each other for one final time in the 2021 English summer as the fifth and final Test commences from September 10 (Friday). With Virat Kohli-led India having an unassailable 2-1 lead in the five Tests, after a splendid 157-run win in the penultimate encounter, they will start as favourites but England's ability to bounce back cannot be ruled out as well.

The fifth and final Test was under the scanner after a Covid case emerged out from the Indian camp on Thursday (September 9). India's physio Vijay Parmar, as per ESPNCricinfo, had tested positive which led to the visitors' cancelling their training session and media commitments. However, with Indian players' subsequent PCR tests turning out to be negative, the fifth Test is now underway and promises to provide another blockbuster contest between two top sides.

Here's all you need to know about the fifth Test between India and England:

Where will England vs India 5th Test match be played?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be played at Old Trafford, in Manchester.

When will England vs India 5th Test match be played?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be played between September 10 to September 14.

What time will England vs India 5th Test match begin?

The England vs India 5th Test match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs India 5th Test match?

The England vs India 5th Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of England vs India 5th Test match?

The live streaming for England vs India 5th Test match will be available on Sony Liv.

For the unversed, India have never won a Test at the venue. Hence, if they win their first-ever game at Old Trafford, Manchester, Kohli & Co. will create history and also win India its first-ever Test series on English soil after 2007.