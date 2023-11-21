India vs Australia: David Warner opts out of T20I series after ‘demanding’ ODI WC campaign

David Warner has opted out of Australia's T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series versus hosts India, starting on Thursday (Nov 23) in Visakhapatnam. The squad comprises seven players from the Pat Cummins-led Australia's World Cup-winning squad. It is to be noted that Warner has withdrawn from the series after a 'demanding' yet successful WC campaign and he will now prepare for Australia's home Tests series versus Pakistan.

"Selectors decided Warner would return home on the back of a successful yet demanding World Cup campaign," a statement from Cricket Australia read. Warner had another great run in this year's ODI WC, scoring 535 runs in 11 games including two fifties and equal number of hundreds, at an average of 48.63. Thus, he silenced his critics in style and now will shift his focus on his farewell Test series, where Australia will host Pakistan starting on Dec 14.

Talking about Australia's T20I squad, the likes of Steve Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head (who was the Player-of-the-Match in the CWC 2023 final), etc. will get a chance to make a strong statement in the shortest format with the T20 World Cup to take place early next year. Glenn Maxwell will join the squad only for the series finale, in Bengaluru on Dec 3.

For India, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the Australia series with Suryakumar Yadav set to lead the Men in Blue. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continue to remain away from T20Is whereas Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the side since last T20 WC, is injured. It is a young squad with Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sanju Samson being the notable absentees.

SQUADS

Australia: Matthew Wade (c), Aaron Hardie, Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa.