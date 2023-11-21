STAGGERING! Record 1.25 million fans attended ODI World Cup, reveals ICC

Australia beat hosts India in the ODI World Cup 2023 final on Sunday (Nov 19) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. With this, the Men in Yellow won their sixth ODI WC title (most by any team in men's cricket) and the ten-team tournament came to a fitting end. For India, they missed a golden opportunity to win their third World Cup title, second at home.

After the conclusion of the 50-over mega event, the global body the International Cricket Council (ICC) made a big revelation on Tuesday (Nov 21) that a record 1.25 million fans attended the matches during the 13th edition of the World Cup. As many as 1,250,307 fans turned up on the stands for the games held between Oct 5 till Nov 19, surpassing the previous mark of 1.016 million set during the 2015 edition in Australia and New Zealand; also won by Australia.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the one-day international (ODI) tournament had been a "great success". "The staggering attendance demonstrates the enduring appeal of cricket and excitement the ODI format continues to offer," Tetley stated in a statement, adding that the competition also shattered several broadcast and digital viewership records.

"It has been an event that has not only entertained but also united cricket fans globally in a celebration of the sport," Tetley added.