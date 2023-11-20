Here's how much prize money each team earned at the end of ODI World Cup 2023

Australian men's cricket team cemented their legacy as the strongest team the sport has ever seen on Sunday (Nov 19) evening by winning the sixth World Cup trophy. The men from Down Under comprehensively defeated India to not only win the coveted trophy but also sweep the prize money announced by the ICC.

As the winners of the World Cup, Australia received $4 million while runners-up India received $2 million with the two losing semifinalists (South Africa, New Zealand) receiving $800,000 each.

Apart from $4 million prize money, Australia received an additional $280,000 for the seven wins accumulated during the league stage of the tournament. Each win during the league stage carries a prize money of 40,000 and since Australia won seven games, the total money that Australians carried home was $4,28 million

Meanwhile, India, on the back of nine consecutive wins in the league stage, secured a prize money of $360,000, in addition to the $2 million.

The league state format of the tournament assured that each team that didn't qualify for the knockouts walked away with an assured $100,000.

Team League stage and knockout money League stage wins Total Australia $4 million (winner) 7 wins x $40,000 = 280,000 $4.28 million India $2 million (runners-up) 9 wins x $40,000 = $360,000 $2.36 million South Africa $800,000 (losing semifinalist) 7 wins x $40,000 = $280,000 $1.08 million New Zealand $800,000 (losing semifinalist) 5 wins x $40,000 = $200,000 $1 million Pakistan $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $260,000 Afghanistan $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $260,000 England $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $220,000 Bangladesh $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000 Sri Lanka $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000 Netherlands $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000

India were the dominant side coming into the final but it was Australia that played the big moments better and emerged victorious.

Batting first, India put a below-par total of 240, primarily due to tight bowling from the Australian bowlers and some ordinary shots from the batters. Defending the target, India were off to a great start, picking three wickets inside the first powerplay.

However, the pair of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne got stuck in and ensured that Australia walked away with a dominant six-wicket win as India's quest for an ICC trophy took another hit.