Here's how much prize money each team earned at the end of ODI World Cup 2023
Story highlights
World Cup 2023: Here is the breakdown of how much each team earned in the World Cup, including winners Australia and runners-up India
Australian men's cricket team cemented their legacy as the strongest team the sport has ever seen on Sunday (Nov 19) evening by winning the sixth World Cup trophy. The men from Down Under comprehensively defeated India to not only win the coveted trophy but also sweep the prize money announced by the ICC.
As the winners of the World Cup, Australia received $4 million while runners-up India received $2 million with the two losing semifinalists (South Africa, New Zealand) receiving $800,000 each.
Apart from $4 million prize money, Australia received an additional $280,000 for the seven wins accumulated during the league stage of the tournament. Each win during the league stage carries a prize money of 40,000 and since Australia won seven games, the total money that Australians carried home was $4,28 million
Meanwhile, India, on the back of nine consecutive wins in the league stage, secured a prize money of $360,000, in addition to the $2 million.
The league state format of the tournament assured that each team that didn't qualify for the knockouts walked away with an assured $100,000.
|Team
|League stage and knockout money
|League stage wins
|Total
|Australia
|$4 million (winner)
|7 wins x $40,000 = 280,000
|$4.28 million
|India
|$2 million (runners-up)
|9 wins x $40,000 = $360,000
|$2.36 million
|South Africa
|$800,000 (losing semifinalist)
|7 wins x $40,000 = $280,000
|$1.08 million
|New Zealand
|$800,000 (losing semifinalist)
|5 wins x $40,000 = $200,000
|$1 million
|Pakistan
|$100,000
|4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000
|$260,000
|Afghanistan
|$100,000
|4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000
|$260,000
|England
|$100,000
|4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000
|$220,000
|Bangladesh
|$100,000
|2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000
|$180,000
|Sri Lanka
|$100,000
|2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000
|$180,000
|Netherlands
|$100,000
|2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000
|$180,000
India were the dominant side coming into the final but it was Australia that played the big moments better and emerged victorious.
Batting first, India put a below-par total of 240, primarily due to tight bowling from the Australian bowlers and some ordinary shots from the batters. Defending the target, India were off to a great start, picking three wickets inside the first powerplay.
However, the pair of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne got stuck in and ensured that Australia walked away with a dominant six-wicket win as India's quest for an ICC trophy took another hit.
(With inputs from agencies)