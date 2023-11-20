LIVE TV
Here's how much prize money each team earned at the end of ODI World Cup 2023

AhmedabadEdited By: Abhinav SinghUpdated: Nov 20, 2023, 09:32 PM IST

World Cup 2023: Australia players celebrating after winning the WC trophy Photograph:(AFP)

World Cup 2023: Here is the breakdown of how much each team earned in the World Cup, including winners Australia and runners-up India 

Australian men's cricket team cemented their legacy as the strongest team the sport has ever seen on Sunday (Nov 19) evening by winning the sixth World Cup trophy. The men from Down Under comprehensively defeated India to not only win the coveted trophy but also sweep the prize money announced by the ICC. 

As the winners of the World Cup, Australia received $4 million while runners-up India received $2 million with the two losing semifinalists (South Africa, New Zealand) receiving $800,000 each. 

Apart from $4 million prize money, Australia received an additional $280,000 for the seven wins accumulated during the league stage of the tournament. Each win during the league stage carries a prize money of 40,000 and since Australia won seven games, the total money that Australians carried home was $4,28 million

Meanwhile, India, on the back of nine consecutive wins in the league stage, secured a prize money of $360,000, in addition to the $2 million. 

The league state format of the tournament assured that each team that didn't qualify for the knockouts walked away with an assured $100,000. 

Team League stage and knockout money League stage wins Total
Australia $4 million (winner) 7 wins x $40,000 = 280,000 $4.28 million
India $2 million (runners-up) 9 wins x $40,000 = $360,000 $2.36 million
South Africa $800,000 (losing semifinalist) 7 wins x $40,000 = $280,000 $1.08 million
New Zealand $800,000 (losing semifinalist) 5 wins x $40,000 = $200,000 $1 million
Pakistan $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $260,000
Afghanistan $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $260,000
England $100,000 4 wins x $40,000 = $160,000 $220,000
Bangladesh $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000
Sri Lanka $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000
Netherlands $100,000 2 wins x $40,000 = $80,000 $180,000

India were the dominant side coming into the final but it was Australia that played the big moments better and emerged victorious. 

Batting first, India put a below-par total of 240, primarily due to tight bowling from the Australian bowlers and some ordinary shots from the batters. Defending the target, India were off to a great start, picking three wickets inside the first powerplay. 

However, the pair of Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne got stuck in and ensured that Australia walked away with a dominant six-wicket win as India's quest for an ICC trophy took another hit. 

(With inputs from agencies)

