/IND vs NZ 2026: Iyer could lead India in last 2 ODIs to allow Test specialists extra prep time

Anticipation builds as the BCCI men’s selection committee prepares to announce India’s squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour, with selectors likely to pick nearly 60 players across four squads: T20I, ODI, Test and ‘A’. India will play five T20Is, five ODIs and two Tests, alongside three unofficial ‘A’ games, starting October 22.

While the T20Is will coincide with the ‘A’ matches, the Pragyan Ojha-led selection committee faces a delicate task of balancing workload. As a result, the board is keen to give Test regulars more game time through ‘A’ games ahead of the two Tests, which begin on November 19.

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A Times of India (TOI) report claims India’s T20I captain Shreyas Iyer could lead the ODI team in the final two One-Dayers. Key Test starters—including ODI skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, and Jasprit Bumrah—are expected to miss the last leg of the ODI series to feature in the final shadow match before red-ball action begins in Wellington.

Moreover, the Test squad could also feature 16 or 17 players, as the selectors want more pacers at their disposal, given the conditions and India’s urgency to climb the 2025-27 WTC points table with twin wins in New Zealand. Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna are currently in the mix, with Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar and Anshul Kamboj competing for the sixth pace-bowling spot. All three are also likely to feature in India ‘A’ matches and could stay back as standbys to help the Test squad with preparations.

Red-Ball Cricket a Priority for BCCI Selectors

The BCCI men’s selection committee will convene on either Tuesday or Wednesday to finalise the four squads for the New Zealand tour, which begins with a five-match T20I series. While India’s white-ball cricket is not what the selection committee is worried about, the major focus remains on providing more red-ball exposure to the Test-bound players for the crucial two-match series — part of the current 2025-27 WTC cycle.

Lack of clarity on Prasidh Krishna’s injury status postponed the meeting on Monday, with the selectors likely to have his update ready before announcing the squads. Besides, Rishabh Pant would be a sure starter for the two Tests, with Dhruv Jurel likely to be picked as his backup.