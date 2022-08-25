'India have ability to squash everybody': Former NZ all-rounder feels Rohit & Co. favourites to win Asia Cup

The stage is set for the forthcoming Asia Cup 2022 edition, set to get underway in the UAE on August 27. India and Pakistan -- two of the strongest teams in the competition -- will start as favourites and many await the Indo-Pak clash, which will take place on August 28 (Sunday) in Dubai.

Ahead of the commencement of the Asian championship, many former cricketers and experts of the game have made their predictions as to which team will walk away with the mega title. Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris feels Rohit Sharma-led India -- the defending champions and seven-time winners -- have the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan.

Speaking on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’, Styris pointed out, "Well, as we know, India has a very strong T20 league as well. I think it's the ability to come together and play the style and brand of cricket that best suits your players. I thought that was the big trick that India missed at the last T20 World Cup as it took them about two games. The two losses they had before they just started to go after the opposition, impose themselves with the talent and skill that they've got. I want to see India do that in this Asia Cup. I want them to impose themselves on the other teams and l they've got the ability to do that, I think they've got the ability to squash everybody, including Pakistan, in this Asia Cup."

Few words of caution

However, the New Zealander also mentioned that the Men in Blue shouldn't proceed into the marquee tournament with a middling attitude and feels that's where Babar Azam-led Pakistan have figured things out in a better way. "But if they're going to go into this with this middling attitude of how they want to play the game, then I don't think it's going to happen. I think that's where Pakistan have figured things out a little bit more. So yes, they've got a great T20 competition, but so does India. I don't think that's going to be a defining moment or factor in this match,” Styris added.

India are placed in Group A with Pakistan and Hong Kong. After the group stage, the Super Four round will be held before the summit clash, which takes place on September 11.