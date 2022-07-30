India at Commonwealth Games 2022: Day 2 full schedule; Mirabai Chanu and Lovlina Boroghain in action

After a grand opening ceremony at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday, the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games began with all pomp and show yesterday. Australia dominated the day and won as many as eight gold medals.

As for India, the first day was never about medals but making sure that athletes found themselves in a spot of consideration. While the women's cricket team had a heartbreak against Australia after dominating the game for long stretches, the women's hockey team comprehensively defeated Ghana. PV Sindhu & Co. managed to defeat arch-rivals Pakistan in a thumping 5-0 win in the mixed team event. Meanwhile, it may have slipped under the radar but Srihari Nataraj qualified for the finals of the men's 100m backstroke.

However, today, the medals may start coming as Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu takes the centre stage in the women's 55 kilogrammes weightlifting category. Mirabai is the heavy favourite to win the gold medal as her nearest rival has a personal best of 168kg (72kg snatch+96kg clean & jerk) while Mirabai's personal best stands at 207kg (88kg+119kg). Similarly, pugilist Lovlina Boroghain will be up against N Ariane in round 1 of the 70 kilogrammes category.

Schedule for Day 2 (Timings are in Indian Standard Time)

Weightlifting

1:30 PM: Sanket Mahadev Sargar (55 kg) and Gururaja (61 kg)

8:00 PM: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu in women's 55kg category

Boxing

4:30 PM: Hussanmuddin Mohammed vs Amzolee; Round of 32, 57 kg

11:00 PM: Lovlina Borgohain vs N Ariane; Round 1, 70 kg

1:15 AM: Sanjeet vs PF Ato Leau; Round 1, 92 kg

Badminton

1:30 PM: India vs Sri Lanka, Group A mixed team event

11:30 PM: India vs Australia, Group A mixed team event

Hockey

11:30 PM: India vs Wales in Women's Pool A

Table Tennis

2:00 PM: India vs Guyana; Round 2, women's team event

2:00 PM: India vs Northern Ireland; Quarterfinal, men's team event

Athletics

1:30 PM: Nitendra Singh Rawat in Men's Marathon Final

Squash

4:30 PM: Ramit Tandon and Saurav Ghosal; Men's single round of 32

4:30 PM: Joshna Chinappa and Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla; Women's singles round of 32

Cycling

2:30 PM: Vishwajeet Singh and Dinesh Kumar in Men's 4000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

2:30 PM: Meenakshi in Women's 3000m Individual Pursuit Qualifying

2:30 PM: Mayuri Lute and Triyashi Paul in Women's Sprint Qualifying

8:30 PM: Esow Alben in Men's Keirin first round

Gymnastics

9:00 PM: Pranati Nayak, Ruthuja Nataraj and Protishta Samanta in Women's team final and Individual qualification subdivision 3

Swimming

3:00 PM: Kushagra Rawat, 200m Freestyle, Heat 3

Lawn Bowls

1:00 PM: Tania Choudhury in Women's singles

1:00 PM: India in Men's Triple

