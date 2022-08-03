IND-W vs BAR-W, CWG 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Barbados match online?

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team will be back in action on the 22-yard cricket strip in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 edition on Wednesday (August 03). After facing a three-wicket defeat at the hands of Australia in their opening clash, Harmanpreet & Co. bounced back in style and romped past arch-rivals Pakistan by eight wickets.

Thus, the Women in Blue will return to action and face Barbados, who defeated Pakistan, in their upcoming match. This is a virtual knockout between both sides and the winner will go through to the semi-finals along with Australia. On the other hand, if rain plays spoilsport then India will proceed ahead due to a higher NRR post the Pakistan win.

Here's everything to know about the India-Barbados CWG 2022 match live streaming details:

When will the India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match start?

The match between India women vs Barbados women in the CWG 2022 edition will commence at at 10:30 PM IST on Wednesday, August 3.

Where will the India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match be played?

The India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match will be held at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match?

The India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the India women vs Barbados women CWG 2022 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the clash on Sony Liv app.