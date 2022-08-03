India's fixtures at CWG'22 on Aug 3: Harmanpreet & Co. in action vs Barbados, weightlifters eye more medals

It has been raining medals for Team India in the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 edition. On Tuesday (August 02), the Indian contingent added to its medal tally courtesy of women's fours final in lawn bowl, beating South Africa 17-10 whereas men's table tennis team beat Singapore to clinch medal at the event.

Further, the Indian badminton mixed team also made the country proud by winning silver, losing to Malaysia, in the final and the focus now shifts to the plethora of sporting events lined-up for Team India on Day 6 of the showpiece event, in Birmingham, i.e. on August 3 (Wednesday).

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team will be back in action, facing Barbados in their third match whereas both the men's and women's hockey team will play Canada. Weightlifters and shot put thrower Manpreet Kaur will aim to add to the medal-tally as well. Here's the full schedule for India on Day 6:

Cricket:

Women's T20:

India versus Barbados - At 10.30 PM

Hockey:

Women's Pool A: India versus Canada- At 3.30 PM

Men's Pool B: India versus Canada - At 6.30 PM

Athletics:

Women's Shot Put final:

Manpreet Kaur (12.35 am on Thursday)

Weightlifting:

Men's 109 kg: Lovpreet Singh - At 2.00 PM

Women's 87kg: Purnima Pandey - At 6.30 PM

Men's 109 kg: Gurdeep Singh - At 11 PM

Boxing:

Women:

45kg-48 kg (minimum weight) quarterfinal round - Nitu Ganghas (At 4.45 pm)

48-50 kg (light flyweight) quarters - Nikhat Zahreen (At 11.15 PM)

66-70 kg (light-middleweight) quarter-finals - Lovlina Borgohain (At 12.45 am on Thursday)

ALSO READ | India beat South Africa to claim historic maiden gold medal in lawn bowls in Commonwealth Games

Men:

54-57 kg (featherweight) quarters- Hussam Uddin Mohammed (At 5.45 pm)

75-80 kg (light heavyweight) QFs - Ashish Kumar (At 2.00 AM on Thursday)

Lawn Bowls:

Men's Singles: Mridul Borgohain - At 1 PM and 4 PM

Women's Pair: India versus Nuie - At 1 PM and 4 PM

Men's Four: India versus Cook Islands and England - At 7.30 PM and 10.30 PM

Women's Triple: India versus Nuie - At 7.30 PM

Judo:

Women's 78kg quarters: Tulika Mann - At 2.30 PM onwards

Men's 100kg elimination Round of 16: Deepak Deswal- At 2.30 PM onwards

Squash:

Mixed Doubles Round of 32 against Sri Lanka - At 3.30 PM