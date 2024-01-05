LIVE TV
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma help India draw first blood in T20I series with one-sided win

Mumbai, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Jan 05, 2024, 10:58 PM IST
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma help India draw first blood in T20I series with one-sided win Photograph:(Twitter)

An inspired performance from Smriti Mandhana (54) and Shafali Verma (unbeaten 64) helped India overcome their disappointing 3-0 defeat in the ODI series. The win at the DY Patil Stadium sees India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they set their sights on a series win against the Aussies.

The Indian women’s team have started their 2023 T20I campaign on a positive note after they dismantled Australia with a nine-wicket win in Mumbai on Friday (Jan 5). An inspired performance from Smriti Mandhana (54) and Shafali Verma (unbeaten 64) helped India overcome their disappointing 3-0 defeat in the ODI series. The win at the DY Patil Stadium sees India take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as they set their sights on a series win against the Aussies.

India start on winning note

Needing to register a win after a poor show in the ODI series, India got off to a perfect start with the win. Needing 142 runs to win Shafali and Smriti stitched a partnership of 137 runs for the opening wicket which laid the foundation for the win. Shafali’s innings of 64 runs consisted of 6 fours and 3 sixes while she was striking at a strike rate of almost 150. On the other hand, her partner in crime Smriti scored 54 off 52 and consisted of 7 fours and a six. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 6 as India emerged victorious at the DY Patil Stadium.

Earlier, India restricted Australia to 141 and bowled them out in 19.2 overs with Phoebe Litchfield top-scoring with 49. Only three other batters got in double figures as India were the dominant force with the ball as well. Titas Sadhu scalped four wickets and ended with figures of 17/4 in her four overs while Shreyanka Patil and Deepti Sharma ended with two wickets each to break the opposition batting’s back.

The two nations will next meet on Sunday (Jan 7) in the second T20I as India search for a series win against the Aussies. India registered a historic Test win against the team from Down Under but failed to replicate that form in the ODI series. However, a win on Sunday will be the perfect dose for the side as before the star players prepare for the Women’s Premier League.

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

