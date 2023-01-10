IND vs SL: Young fan in tears after seeing Rohit Sharma, Team India captain's reaction goes viral - WATCH

India are facing Sri Lanka on Tuesday (January 10) in the series opener of the three ODIs. Ahead of the match, fans had assembled in large numbers to see a glimpse of the Indian cricketers at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati and a young Assamese fan was in tears seeing his idol Rohit Sharma. Seeing his young fan crying, captain Rohit met him and his adorable gesture for the young kid has now gone viral.

After attending the pre-match presser, Rohit stepped out to meet his fans and spotted a young boy in tears after seeing him. Rohit straightaway went to him and interacted with the boy who was emotional seeing Hitman. “Rone ka kya baat hai, chota bacha hai tu (Why are you crying, you are just a little boy)," said Rohit. He then pulled the cheeks of the young kid and said, "Itne mote mote gaal hai tere (You have such fat cheeks)." Here's the video of the interaction:

Cricketer Rohit Sharma interacting with an young cricket fan from Assam in Guwahati.



Adorable Moments!@ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/Nyzc4D9fHg — Pramod Boro (@PramodBoroBTR) January 9, 2023 ×

Speaking in the press conference prior to the SL ODIs, Rohit made it clear that he isn't giving up on any format just yet and doesn't want to retire from T20Is. "Firstly, it is not possible to play back-to-back matches. You need to give them (all format players) enough break. I definitely fall in that as well. We have three T20Is against New Zealand. We will see what happens after IPL. I have not decided to give up the format," Rohit said.

India have kicked off their preparations for the 2023 ODI World Cup, on home soil, with their first 50-over assignment versus Sri Lanka on Tuesday. At the coin toss, Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka opted to bowl first.

Playing XIs for first ODI:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka