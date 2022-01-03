Ind vs SA, 2nd Test: Rahul joins elite list comprising Virat Kohli and Ganguly after 50 on captaincy debut

On Monday (January 3), Indian cricket loyalists were in for a shock when they saw KL Rahul walk out for the coin toss for the second Test between India and South Africa, at The Wanderers, Johannesburg. Regular captain Virat Kohli -- who was set to appear in his 99th Test -- missed out due to upper back spasm and Rahul (who was promoted as the vice-captain in Rohit Sharma's absence for the series) took charge of the side.

Winning the toss, Rahul-led India opted to bat first at The Wanderers, J'burg. While the national side started well, at 36 for no loss, they were soon reduced to 49-3. From thereon, it was hardwork for in-form opener Rahul to get to his 13th half-century amid regular fall of wickets. Rahul eventually fell to Marco Jansen's well-executed short-pitched delivery for a well-made 133-ball 50.

Courtesy his knock, the 29-year-old Rahul entered an elite list -- featuring the likes of Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Sourav Ganguly, etc. -- to have scored 50 or more runs on captaincy debut. For the unversed, Vijay Hazare, who scored an unbeaten 164 in 1951, tops the list, followed by Sunil Gavaskar (116 runs) and Virat Kohli (115) on the second and third position respectively. Sourav Ganguly (84 runs), Chandu Borde (69), Hemu Adhikari (63) and Nari Contractor are also part of this unique club.

Meanwhile, Rahul became the fifth Indian captain to surpass the 50-run mark while opening the innings. Little Master Gavaskar (25 times), Contractor (4 times), current head coach Rahul Dravid (2) and Virender Sehwag (2) are also part of the elusive panel.

Following Rahul's 50, Ashwin's 46 and some contributions from Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah took the team total to 202 all-out in the final session on Day 1 of the second Test.