'This is the type of person you want...': Ex-Pak skipper all praise for Rahul Dravid for backing Virat Kohli

Ahead of the commencement of the second Test between India and South Africa, at The Wanderers, Johannesburg, head coach Rahul Dravid was all praise for Virat Kohli. Dravid, in a pre-match press conference on Sunday (January 2), hailed the 33-year-old Test captain's leadership and said that it is a pleasure to work with him.

In addition, Dravid played down concerns regarding Kohli's poor returns with the bat and stated that a big knock isn't far away. Thus, former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has lauded head coach Dravid for relentlessly backing Kohli.

Talking on his Youtube channel, Butt said, "This is called man management. This is their real work as a coach or as a manager, what Dravid did yesterday. And despite what is going around, he hailed Kohli and backed him to score big as well. I enjoyed that."

"He is doing a superb job. So he got his team together. He did not join the discussion involving the chief selector or the chairman on whatever misunderstanding that might have happened. This is the type of person you want around your team."

Talking about the second and penultimate Test between India and the Proteas, in Johannesburg, the visitors were dealt with a huge blow as regular captain Kohli missed out on playing the match due to upper back spasm. In his absence, KL Rahul is leading the side as the national side is aiming to win their maiden Test series on South African soil.