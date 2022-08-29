IND vs PAK: 'You are ok to talk to me?': Manjrekar leaves Jadeja in splits, all-rounder replies - WATCH

New Delhi, India Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:00 PM(IST)

Sanjay Manjrekar leaves Ravindra Jadeja in splits, all-rounder responds - WATCH

Sanjay Manjrekar left Ravindra Jadeja in splits by asking him, "You are ok to talk to me?" following India's five-wicket win over Pakistan at Asia Cup. Here's the viral video of their interaction:

Sanjay Manjrekar's infamous remark on with Ravindra Jadeja is well known. During the 2019 ODI World Cup, former cricketer-turned-commentator Manjrekar had made heads turn when he claimed all-rounder Jadeja is a 'bits and pieces' cricketer. Manjrekar's comments weren't well received by the star Indian all-rounder back then and he made it known  courtesy of his animated celebration towards the commentary box after reaching a fine half-century in the mega event's semi-final clash between India and New Zealand at Old Trafford, Manchester.

Here's how Jadeja had reacted following Manjrekar's comments:

Manjrekar was also quick to accept that Jadeja had 'ripped me apart on all fronts' following his scintillating 79-run knock in India's 18-run loss at the hands of New Zealand in the memorable CWC'19 semi-final. 

The two crossed paths once again during the India-Pakistan clash in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, on Sunday (August 28) in Dubai. After Jadeja played a part in India's successful five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan, chasing a tricky 148 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, Manjrekar interviewed the star all-rounder on air. 

The ex-cricketer's first question to Jadeja left the latter in splits. Manjrekar asked him "You are ok to talk to me?". Here's how Jadeja reacted:

Jadeja made a handy 29-ball 35 and shared a match-winning 52-run fifth-wicket stand with Player-of-the-Match Hardik Pandya (17-ball 33 not out) as India completed a riveting run-chase versus Babar Azam-led Men in Green after dismissing them for a modest 147 in 19.5 overs, with Rohit Sharma & Co. opting to bowl first. While conversing with Manjrekar, Jadeja added, "We wanted to play till the end, they have a very good bowling attack, their fast bowlers don’t give anything away. I could have finished the game - left-arm spinner against left-hander, but Hardik played superbly. He (Pandya) came out and said he was going to play his shots, and happy that he stayed till the end."

