'Even if we needed 15, I'd have fancied myself': Hardik Pandya after India edge past Pakistan in Asia Cup

It was a proper India-Pakistan clash when both sides faced each other in the Asia Cup 2022 edition, on Sunday (August 28), at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Facing each other for the first time since the 2021 T20 World Cup, held at the same ground, Rohit Sharma-led India were eyeing to settle scores versus Babar Azam's Pakistan following their ten-wicket loss versus the arch-rivals in last year's face-off at the mega event. The match went down to the wire before Hardik Pandya's all-round skills bailed India out and guided them to a five-wicket win.

After delivering with the ball, returning with 3 for 25 after Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 4-fer restricted Pakistan to 147 all-out in 19.5 overs following India's decision to bowl first, Hardik came out to bat in the run-chase with India reduced to 89-4 in 14.2 overs. He looked calm and composed as ever and stitched an important 52-run fifth-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29 balls) before guiding the team to a thrilling five-wicket win with seven required off the last over. Hardik ended the proceedings with a fine six off Mohammad Nawaz, Pakistan's best bowler in the evening, to end with a fine 17-ball 33 not out.

After the match, Hardik gave a sneak peak of his mindset and said at the post-match presentation, "We only needed 7 off the last over, but even if we needed 15, I’d have fancied myself. I know the bowler is under more pressure than I am in the 20th over. I try to keep things simple. In a chase like this, you always plan over-by-over. I always knew that there was one young bowler and also one left-arm spinner."

ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya stars as India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last-over thriller

Hardik has been in the form of his life ever since returning to competitive cricket in IPL 2022. He has grown as a leader and shown his class as an able finisher as well. Moreover, he is bowling his full quota of overs in the shortest format more often than not and also providing regular breakthroughs. India will hope for Hardik to continue his dream run even in the forthcoming 2022 T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October-November