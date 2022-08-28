Asia Cup 2022: Hardik Pandya stars as India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets in last-over thriller

Hardik Pandya was the game-changer for India as he produced an exceptional all-round performance to propel Rohit Sharma & Co. to a thrilling 5-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. Hardik picked up a three-wicket haul before playing a match-winning knock of unbeaten 33 to take India home in a pressure run-chase.

With 21 runs required off the final 12 deliveries in the 148-run chase, Hardik slammed three boundaries off four balls in the penultimate over from fast bowler Haris Rauf to bring the equation in India's favour before finishing things off in style in the final over.

Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed on the very first delivery of the final over leaving India in a tricky spot despite just 7 runs needed as Dinesh Karthik arrived in the middle. However, Hardik looked unfazed by Jadeja's untimely dismissal and showed no signs of pressure even after playing a dot ball on the third delivery to leave 6 runs to get off the last three balls.

The star all-rounder smacked a huge six in a nonchalant manner on the 4th delivery to take India over the line without breaking a sweat.

