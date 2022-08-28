'There is no better cricket'- Waqar Younis calls for annual or biannual bilaterals between India and Pakistan

The rivalry between Asian giants India and Pakistan transcends geographical borders. Cricket matches played between the two countries are some of the most high-octane affairs in international cricket.

Although the two countries often lock horns with each other in international tournaments like the ICC World Cup and the Asia Cup, it has been quite some time since they have competed with each other in bilateral series, owing to the tensions that exist between the neighbouring countries.

However, former Pakistan international Waqar Younis recently urged the countries to consider hosting bilateral series with each other owing to the hype that surrounds their matches. He offered fans some insight into the same while in conversation with the media.

"I am not saying that India and Pakistan should keep playing each other, that will end the charm of the rivalry. But the two teams must play bilateral."

He drew parallels between the Ashes and the matches played between India and Pakistan, admitting that the latter pipped the former when it came to the quality and marketability of the kind of cricket being played.

"I don't think that Ashes is the biggest rivalry on the planet. I don't think that the series in England are the top of the file. When India and Pakistan play, there is no better cricket than that. So I feel that once in a year or two years the two teams should play bilateral series," said Younis.

Fortunately for Younis, India and Pakistan will be butting heads with each other on numerous occasions over the course of 2022, owing to the schedules of international tournaments. However, the probability of the two countries engaging in bilateral series remains slim at this point in time.