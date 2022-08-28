India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE updates: Babar Azam goes for 10, Bhuvi strikes early

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the much-anticipated clash between India and Pakistan. In what promises to be the mother of all battles, Rohit Sharma & Co. will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday. The blockbuster clash is scheduled to be staged at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. India lost by ten wickets in the last meeting between the two teams at the T20 World Cup last year and will be aiming to avenge their defeat at the same venue this time around. Despite both teams missing their best pacers in Jasprit Bumrah and Shaheen Afridi respectively, the clash is expected to be a blockbuster affair.

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022 live score and updates:

7:48 PM IST: OUT! Bhuvi resorts to the bouncer and probably surprised Babar as the captain went for the pull, gets a top-edge to be caught by Arshdeep. Big wicket for Team India. PAK 15/1 in 2.4 overs

7:44 PM IST: A decent over from Arshdeep before another beautiful drive from Babar in the last ball of the second over. He is pleasing to the eye. Pakistan skipper looking good already. PAK 14/0 (2 overs)

7:32 PM IST: Bhuvneshwar Kumar is always dangerous with the new ball. There was some movement on the first ball and he trapped Md Rizwan lbw on the very next delivery. The decision, however, went upstairs after the umpire signalled out. Rizwan carries on as the ball misses the off-side on height. It was followed by a beautiful drive from Babar and a DRS from India, leading to Rizwan surviving once again. Entertaining first over. PAK 6/0 (1)

7:25 PM IST: In Shaheen Afridi's absence, Pakistan have opted for a solid pace attack consisting of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shahnawaz Dahani. They also have three spin options but the middle-order looks thin.

7:15 PM IST: Some interesting selection calls from India. Rohit & Co. have dropped Rishabh Pant for in-form Dinesh Karthik depriving them of a left-hand option in the top five. India have also gone with three specialist pacers with Chahal and Jadeja as the two spinners.

7:05 PM IST: Here are the playing XIs of the two teams

Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

India: Rohit Sharma(c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh

7:00 PM IST: Toss! India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first.

6:55 PM IST: Rahul Dravid is back with the Indian squad after testing negative for COVID-19 and was spotted giving a pep talk to the players ahead of the big game.

6:50 PM IST: We are just a few minutes away from toss as players from both sides continue their warm-up ahead of the high-profile clash. The Dubai International Stadium is packed with fans from both countries as they wait to watch their heroes in action.