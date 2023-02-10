IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli gets dismissed for cheap after lunch break on Day 2 of 1st Test - Watch

Virat Kohli's torrid run in Tests continued on Day 2 of the Nagpur Test between India and Australia. After India lost R Ashwin and Cheteshwar Pujara in the morning session, Kohli came out to bat at No. 5 and added 16 runs with skipper Rohit Sharma when lunch break took place with India 151-3. On the first ball after lunch, debutant Todd Murphy dismissed him to prolong his barren run in whites.

Talking about the delivery (in the 52nd over), it was short and down the leg side as Kohli tried to flick it but found an edge and was caught by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. Here's the video of Kohli's dismissal:

Thus, it wasn't a wicket-taking delivery but led to Kohli's dismissal. The right-hander was looking good till then but couldn't connect properly on to a ball which kept low and on the leg-side and made the long walk back to the pavillion. Kohli, who has not had a great run in Tests for long, couldn't believe his luck after being out on such an ordinary delivery and passed a sheepish smile while on his way back to the pavillion. His last triple-figure knock in the red-ball format came in late 2019. While he had a solid chance to break his Test-century drought, he fell for a 26-ball 12.