IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian skipper to score a ton in all three formats during Nagpur Test
Story highlights
IND vs AUS, Nagpur Test: Rohit Sharma achieved a feat which the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni also couldn't during their captaincy tenures.
IND vs AUS, Nagpur Test: Rohit Sharma achieved a feat which the likes of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni also couldn't during their captaincy tenures.
Rohit Sharma created history on Friday (February 10) during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. After India dismissed Pat Cummins-led Australia for 177, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 5 for 47, they resumed the second day's play with an aim to take a big lead. While wickets fell at regular intervals, Rohit looked at his fluent best and reached a stunning hundred and achieved a big feat.
By slamming his 9th Test ton, Rohit became the first Indian captain -- fourth overall -- to score a hundred in all three formats. In the overall list, he joined the likes of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Pakistan's Babar Azam.
Hundreds in all three formats as captain
Tillakaratne Dilshan
Faf du Plessis
Babar Azam
Rohit Sharma
Also Read: 'KL Rahul could've scored more runs with...': Harbhajan on Indian opener's failure on Day 1 of Nagpur Test
This is also Rohit's second successive ton at the highest level. He had slammed 101 in India-New Zealand third and final ODI in Indore on January 24. Overall, it is Hitman's 43rd international century; 12th overall. In addition, this is Rohit's maiden Test century as captain.
Rohit's inning has been a standout one by all means. On a pitch where other batters have struggled or failed to convert their starts, he has looked in full control from the word go. At tea break on Day 2, Rohit-Ravindra Jadeja (34*) have so far added 58 runs for the sixth-wicket with India well-placed at 226 for 5; leading by 49 runs.