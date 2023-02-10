IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st Indian skipper to score a ton in all three formats during Nagpur Test

Rohit Sharma created history on Friday (February 10) during Day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia at the VCA Stadium, Nagpur. After India dismissed Pat Cummins-led Australia for 177, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's 5 for 47, they resumed the second day's play with an aim to take a big lead. While wickets fell at regular intervals, Rohit looked at his fluent best and reached a stunning hundred and achieved a big feat.

By slamming his 9th Test ton, Rohit became the first Indian captain -- fourth overall -- to score a hundred in all three formats. In the overall list, he joined the likes of Sri Lanka's Tillakaratne Dilshan, South Africa's Faf du Plessis and Pakistan's Babar Azam.

Hundreds in all three formats as captain

Tillakaratne Dilshan

Faf du Plessis

Babar Azam

Rohit Sharma

This is also Rohit's second successive ton at the highest level. He had slammed 101 in India-New Zealand third and final ODI in Indore on January 24. Overall, it is Hitman's 43rd international century; 12th overall. In addition, this is Rohit's maiden Test century as captain.