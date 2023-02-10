'KL Rahul could've scored more runs with...': Harbhajan on Indian opener's failure on Day 1 of Nagpur Test

India had a flawless start to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by dominating Day 1 of the Nagpur Test on Thursday (February 09). Rohit Sharma & Co. dismissed Pat Cummins-led Australia for a paltry 177 riding on Ravindra Jadeja's five-fer before the hosts went to stumps at 77 for 1, with captain Rohit unbeaten on fifty-plus.

Rohit and KL Rahul stitched an impressive 76-run opening stand but the latter was dismissed for 20 off debutant Todd Murphy as India lost a wicket before end of day's play. With Rahul failing to touch the 50-run mark in his last eight innings, many were left disappointed with his departure as he missed another opportunity to get a big score.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels Rahul should've adopted a more aggressive approach. Speaking on his official Youtube channel, Bhajji said, "KL Rahul would be disappointed as he was taking more time. I believe if he could have kept an attacking approach then he could have scored more. I hope in the second innings if he gets the chance to bat, he will score some runs for his own confidence."

Commenting on the match, Harbhajan stated, "I am hoping that India scores 300-350 on this pitch. Captain Rohit Sharma started a great inning (and) is not out with more than 50 runs. If he plays the entire first session then there will be expectations for a century."

"If India scores anywhere near 350 then I doubt Australia will be able to score more than 200 in the second innings. The more you bowl on this pitch, the more it will spin. If it spins then Australia will surrender against India's three spinners," he asserted.