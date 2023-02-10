1st Test: Team India clear the air, inform match referee Ravindra Jadeja used pain-relief cream on finger

Team India dominated Day 1 of the Nagpur Test versus Australia on Thursday (February 09). After losing the toss, Rohit Sharma & Co. dominated proceedings as Australia were reduced to 2 for 2 and dismissed for 177 thanks to comeback man Ravindra Jadeja's 5 for 46 and R Ashwin's 3 for 42. In reply, India ended the day's play in a strong position; at 77 for 1 with captain Rohit unbeaten on fifty-plus.

While Jadeja made all the right noise on the opening day, the Indian team management had to go to the match referee to clear the air that the all-rounder was applying pain-relief cream to the index finger of his bowling hand after a video went viral on social media.

In the video that went viral, Jadeja was seen taking a substance off the back of Mohammed Siraj's palm with his right hand. He then rubbed this substance onto the index finger of his left hand - i.e. his bowling arm - before he got ready to bowl. It is to be noted that at no point was Jadeja seen rubbing anything on the red cherry despite having it in his hands at the time.