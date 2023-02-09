'Was bowling 10-12 hours a day': Ravindra Jadeja on his magnificent comeback to Test cricket

India found themselves firmly in the driving seat after day 1 of the first Test against Australia. Much of the credit for it went to comeback man Ravindra Jadeja who picked a five-fer and pegged Australia back. Speaking about his stunning return to competitive cricket, Jadeja said bowling 10-12 hours at National Cricket Academy helped him.

"In Test match cricket, whatever wicket you take, you are happy with that. I was working hard on my bowling when I was in Bangalore at the NCA. I was bowling 10-12 hours everyday and that helped me a lot. I was working on my rhythm because I knew that I have to play Test match and I have to bowl long spells."

Jadeja had been away from cricketing action since September last year after suffering a knee injury that ruled him out of the T20 World Cup. Before his return to the international stage, Jadeja turned up for his state side Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji trophy.

Playing against Tamil Nadu. the left-arm spinner picked up seven wickets and staked his claim to play the first Test.

"I played a first-class game (Ranji) after a long time and I bowled almost 42 overs. It gave me a lot of confidence to come here and play a Test match."

Bowling first on the Nagpur pitch, it was Indian pacers that dropped the first blood. Pace battery of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami was all over the Australian openers like a rash. With the scoreboard reading 2/2, in walked Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne and braved the rest of the session.

However, India turned up the heat in the post-lunch session and skittled the Australian batting line-up on a meager total of 177. At the end of the day, India had reduced the deficit to 100 whilst losing opener KL Rahul.

