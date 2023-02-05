Returning Ravindra Jadeja is excited to be wearing his favourite Indian jersey after five months

Making a comeback in the Indian team after a gap of five months, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja opens up on going ahead with the knee surgery just before the T20 World Cup, and how excited and happy he is to return to playing his favourite format. In a recent video posted by the BCCI on its social media handles, Jadeja was seen sharing his thoughts on the same while preparing for the marquee Border-Gavaskar series, scheduled to begin on February 9th in Nagpur.

It was during the Asia Cup in Dubai last year when Jadeja suffered a knee injury and got ruled out for indefinite time. His absence was felt as India was left wanting for answers in crunch games against top teams at the mega event in Australia. Upon returning to the side following his match-winning performance with the ball in his first competitive game since August last year, Jadeja picked up eight wickets against Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy Group game in January.

The 34-year-old revealed he had a choice to go for the surgery after the World Cup too; but only after knowing from the doctors that his chances of playing would drop down significantly if he decides not to go for it immediately, Jadeja changed his mind and went ahead with it.

"I was eagerly waiting to make a comeback and play for India. I had been struggling with my knee for some time, so surgery was needed. I had to take the decision whether to go for the surgery before the World Cup or after. Doctors advised me to do it before the World Cup because chances were less of playing at the World Cup had I not got the surgery done. So, I made up my mind to go for it," Jadeja said in the video released by the BCCI.

Deemed fit to play now, Jadeja paid gratitude for getting another chance to represent his country in the format he probably loves the most, he said,

"Excited that I'm wearing the Indian jersey after more than five months. I have been blessed that I got a chance again. The (recovery) journey was quite up and down because if you stay away from cricket for five months then it is a little bit frustrating,” he added.