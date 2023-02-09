IND vs AUS: R Ashwin creates history, becomes second Indian bowler to claim 450 Test scalps

It has been Ravindra Jadeja's show on Day 1 of the India-Australia Nagpur Test on Thursday (February 09). After Rohit Sharma & Co. lost the toss and were asked to ball first, the hosts soon reduced Pat Cummins-led Aussies to 2/2 before they recovered and were 109 for 4. Jadeja, however, kept chipping in with regular wickets as Australia were bundled out for 177. While Jadeja made a roaring comeback at the highest level, R Ashwin was also not far behind.

Ashwin returned wiht 3 for 42 but achieved a huge feat. By dismissing Alex Carey, he became only the second Indian bowler to claim 450 scalps in whites. The 35-year-old wily off-spinner is the second fastest bowler to reach the mark in 88 Tests. He is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidaran who reached the feat in 80 matches.

Ashwin also became just the ninth bowler in Test cricket to enter the 450-wicket club. Here's a list of bowlers who are part of the elite club:

Muttiah Muralitharan - 80 matches

R Ashwin - 89 matches

Anil Kumble - 93

Glenn McGrath - 100

Shane Warne - 101

Nathan Lyon - 112

James Anderson - 115

Courtney Walsh - 118

Stuart Broad - 128

In the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests, Ashwin is at the ninth spot (452 scalps). Here's the top-ten list:

Muttiah Muralitharan - 800 wickets

Shane Warne - 708 wickets

James Anderson - 675 wickets

Anil Kumble - 619 wickets

Stuart Broad - 566 wickets

Glenn McGrath - 563 scalps

Courtney Walsh - 519 wickets

Nathan Lyon - 460 wickets

R Ashwin - 452 wickets

Dale Steyn - 439 wickets