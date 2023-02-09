IND vs AUS: R Ashwin creates history, becomes second Indian bowler to claim 450 Test scalps
Story highlights
IND vs AUS: R Ashwin also became just the ninth bowler in Test cricket to enter the 450-wicket club.
It has been Ravindra Jadeja's show on Day 1 of the India-Australia Nagpur Test on Thursday (February 09). After Rohit Sharma & Co. lost the toss and were asked to ball first, the hosts soon reduced Pat Cummins-led Aussies to 2/2 before they recovered and were 109 for 4. Jadeja, however, kept chipping in with regular wickets as Australia were bundled out for 177. While Jadeja made a roaring comeback at the highest level, R Ashwin was also not far behind.
Ashwin returned wiht 3 for 42 but achieved a huge feat. By dismissing Alex Carey, he became only the second Indian bowler to claim 450 scalps in whites. The 35-year-old wily off-spinner is the second fastest bowler to reach the mark in 88 Tests. He is only behind Sri Lankan great Muttiah Muralidaran who reached the feat in 80 matches.
Ashwin also became just the ninth bowler in Test cricket to enter the 450-wicket club. Here's a list of bowlers who are part of the elite club:
Muttiah Muralitharan - 80 matches
R Ashwin - 89 matches
Anil Kumble - 93
Glenn McGrath - 100
Shane Warne - 101
Nathan Lyon - 112
James Anderson - 115
Courtney Walsh - 118
Stuart Broad - 128
In the list of leading wicket-takers in Tests, Ashwin is at the ninth spot (452 scalps). Here's the top-ten list:
Muttiah Muralitharan - 800 wickets
Shane Warne - 708 wickets
James Anderson - 675 wickets
Anil Kumble - 619 wickets
Stuart Broad - 566 wickets
Glenn McGrath - 563 scalps
Courtney Walsh - 519 wickets
Nathan Lyon - 460 wickets
R Ashwin - 452 wickets
Dale Steyn - 439 wickets
Riding on Jadeja's 5 for 47 and Ashwin's 3-fer, India dismissed Australia for 177 on Day 1 of Nagpur Test. At stumps, the hosts are in a strong position at 77 for 1 with captain Rohit Sharma batting on 56.