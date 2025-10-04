/IND vs AUS ODIs: Nitish Reddy gets maiden call up, Bumrah rested - Check full squad

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Oct 4) announced India’s squad for the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting on Oct 19. Shubman Gill will lead the team, taking over the captaincy from Rohit Sharma, while Shreyas Iyer has been named as vice-captain. Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year, are part of this ODI squad for the Australian tour. Wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel has also earned his first One Day International call-up and will serve as the backup wicketkeeper to KL Rahul.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series. While, Mohammed Siraj returns to the squad after missing the ICC Champions Trophy earlier this year and will lead the pace attack alongside Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In spin department, Kuldeep Yadav is the only specialist spinner in the team, as Chakaravarthy was not picked due to the expected pacer friendly pitch conditions in Australia. Among the all-rounders, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Nitish Kumar Reddy have been included in the team, while veteran Ravindra Jadeja has been left out.

This series in Australia will mark India’s first ODI outing since their ICC Champions Trophy win in March, this year.

Also Check - From KL Rahul to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active Indian batters with most centuries in Test cricket

India’s ODI squad for Australia tour