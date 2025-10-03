/From KL Rahul to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active Indian batters with most centuries in Test cricket

From KL Rahul to Ravindra Jadeja, here's a look at the top five active Indian batters with most centuries in Test cricket. This list also includes Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Yashasvi Jaiswal
The star India opener, KL Rahul, tops the list of active Indian batters with most centuries in Test cricket. In Tests, Rahul has played 64 matches and scored 3889 runs at an average of 36.00. His tally also includes 11 centuries and 19 half-centuries.
India's current Test captain, Shubman Gill, features next on this list with nine centuries. In his Test career, Gill has played 38 matches and scored 2697 runs at an average of 41.49.
In the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, Gill achieved a unique feat by becoming the second Indian Test captain to score a half-century in his debut Test innings both at home and away and joined Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list.
India's star middle-order batter, Rishabh Pant, is next on the list. In 47 Test matches, Pant has scored 3427 runs at an average of 44.50. His tally also includes eight centuries and 18 half-centuries.
Pant’s fearless batting, especially in places like South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, makes him a true match-winner.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has impressed everyone with his bold and attacking style of play. So far, he has scored six centuries in Test cricket. His hunger for runs and fearless style of batting made him a reliable opener for the future.
India's Ravindra Jadeja is also a part of the elite list with six tons. In Tests, Jadeja has played 86 matches and scored 3990 runs at an average of 38.73.
In terms of sixes in Tests, Jadeja has also surpassed MS Dhoni's record of 78 sixes and is now fourth on the list for India with 80 sixes.