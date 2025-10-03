/From KL Rahul to Ravindra Jadeja, 5 active Indian batters with most centuries in Test cricket

India's current Test captain, Shubman Gill, features next on this list with nine centuries. In his Test career, Gill has played 38 matches and scored 2697 runs at an average of 41.49.

In the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, Gill achieved a unique feat by becoming the second Indian Test captain to score a half-century in his debut Test innings both at home and away and joined Sunil Gavaskar in the elite list.