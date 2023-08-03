Ijaz Butt, former Pakistan keeper who was PCB chief during tumultous period, passes away at 85

Former Pakistan keeper-batter and PCB ex-chairman Ijaz Butt has passed away in Lahore on Thursday, August 3, aged 85. Butt, who chaired Pakistan Cricket Board in 2008, made his Test debut against West Indies in Karachi in 1959. The right-handed batter played eight Tests for his country, with his last coming against England at the Oval in 1962.

Some 20 years later, Butt got appointed as the Team Manager for a tour of Australia and even headed the selection committee on two occasions. Butt also served as the secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan - the precursor to the PCB - from 1984 to 1988.

The PCB’s management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf paid tributes to Ijaz Butt on behalf of the board, saying, "On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Ijaz Butt.

"I had the privilege of knowing him personally, and I have nothing but the utmost respect for Mr Butt. I offer my deepest condolences to Ijaz Butt's family and friends, and assure them that he will always be remembered for the contributions he made to Pakistan cricket."

Pakistan Cricket under Ijaz Butt

When Butt took over the chairman seat in 2008, he hardly anticipated the turbulence that came Pakistan cricket’s way. Five months into his new job, the terrorist attack on the touring Sri Lankan Team and match officials took place, killing eight people. That moment led to the ban of international cricket in Pakistan for nearly a decade.

Later, in 2010, following a dismal show against Australia Down Under, the PCB hit back with sanctions against its own players.

While star batters Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan were banned ‘indefinitely’, seasoned campaigners Shoaib Malik and Rana Naveed-ul-Hasan were handed one-year bans. Besides, Shahid Afridi, Umar Gul and Kamran Akmal were put on six-month prohibitions.

The same year Butt also had to cope with a new issue at hand – the spot-fixing scandal of 2010, where three star players, including captain Salman Butt, Mohammad Asif and Mohammad Amir, all brought shame to the country with their shameful acts. Later, all three players were banned for respective periods, while relations between both ECB and PCB turned frosty.

In 2011, Zaka Ashraf, who holds the PCB chairman nowadays, replaced him for the top seat.