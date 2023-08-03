'You are fool if...': Nasser Hussain backs James Anderson to deliver in India tour after dismal Ashes 2023

England and Australia were involved in a highly-competitive Ashes 2023, which concluded on Monday (July 31). Ben Stokes & Co. conceded an unassailable 2-1 lead to Australia after the fourth and penultimate Test ended in a draw but came back strongly in the fifth and final match to win by 49 runs. As a result, the five Tests ended in a 2-2 stalemate. The series also saw the end of Stuart Broad's international career, who announced a shock retirement during the final Test and ended in a fitting style.

Broad took the last two wickets of the series and also slammed a six on the last ball he faced. While many believed it would have been James Anderson who would have called it quits, Broad surprised one and all. Broad was the second-highest wicket-taker in the series, ending with 22 scalps. Meanwhile, his partner Anderson struggled and managed only five scalps in as many games. Thus, a lot has been said and written about the 41-year-old Anderson's future. However, former England captain-turned-commentator Nasser Hussain believes he will remain crucial for England's tour of India, early next year.

'You are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson'

During an episode of the ICC Review, Hussain said, "I think, especially with Broad going, I would like that experience (in India),". The former cricketer was also quick to question the availability of Chris Woakes -- England's Player-of-the-Series in Ashes 2023 -- when "you don't have Broad", stressing for the experienced Anderson to step up. "Jimmy's got a very good record against India and you need a balanced attack," Hussain further pointed out.

He added, "You are a fool if you're writing off Jimmy Anderson. He was like, the hunger is still there. He's already thinking about how to get back to his best." Anderson will be crucial to England's chances of winning a Test series in India after 2012/13. Back then, Anderson chipped in with key wickets in Alastair Cook-led England's historic 2-1 series triumph over hosts India.

