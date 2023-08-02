Ashes 2023: England, Australia docked points in double digits for slow over rate

England and Australia have been docked points in double digits for slow over rates during the recently-concluded Ashes 2023. While the five-Test series ended in 2-2 stalemate, the fines were not so equal with England being docked 19 points and Australia getting away with 10 docked points.

After adjusting the points, England managed to get just nine points in the Test series while Australia managed 18 in the World Test Championship cycle. Each series in the WTC offers a maximum of 60 points which means both England and Australia managed 24 each for the two games won by each of them.

The draw Test in Manchester saw England and Australia both getting four points each, taking both sides to 28 each before the fines came in. As per the rules of International Cricket Council (ICC), one point gets docked from the total points for each over bowled less in the stipulated time by the teams.

After the series, England were found short of a combined 19 overs in four Tests out of five. The home side were two overs short in first Test, nine in second, three in the drawn fourth test and five in the last one at the Oval. Overall, England were 19 overs short in the series and hence docked 19 points.

As for Australia, the visitors were found short all of their 10 overs during the rain-marred Old Trafford Test and hence a 10-point deduction.

Apart from WTC points, the teams are also fined their match fee, which is five percent for each over short. By the calculations, England were fined 10, 45, 15 and 25 percent for each of the Test they were found short of overs in. Australia, on the other side, were fined 50% of their match fee for the last only.

After taking the docked points into account, Australia currently stand at third position on the WTC points list (percentage wise) behind Pakistan at first and India at second. England, however, are at the fifth place.

