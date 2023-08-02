ODI World Cup 2023: PCB gives nod to changes in Pakistan's schedule including India face-off

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have agreed for the changes in Babar Azam-led Pakistan's schedule at the forthcoming ODI World Cup 2023, in India. As per reports, Pakistan's face-off versus India, on October 15 in Ahmedabad, and clash versus Sri Lanka will be the two games whose dates are to be changed.

Sources told the Dawn, on Tuesday (August 01), that Pakistan's much-awaited face-off versus arch-rivals Rohit Sharma-led India will be preponed by a day. The match is set to take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad but the date will undergo a changed, i.e. from October 15 to October 14. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had released the full itinerary last month, however, it is believed that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently requested for some tweaks.

The Indo-Pak tie is likely to take place on October 14 as the match will clash with a religious festival if held on its original date. Thus, security arrangements can be a huge concern. Similarly, Pakistan's game versus 1996 winners Sri Lanka will also take place on October 10, and not on October 12

It is to be noted that the new schedule is yet to be announced officially. However, it is likely to have no impact on Pakistan's tournament-opener, where they face the Netherlands on October 06 in Hyderabad. In addition, it won't affect any other game for the Men in Green barring the one against India.

QUESTIONS REMAIN OVER PAKISTAN'S PARTICIPATION

However, Pakistan's participation to India for the upcoming ICC event still remains a mystery. It is set to be decided by a Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-led committee, formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in July. The committee will give their green signal to the venues where Pakistan are set to play only after a due diligence on security. The 11-member working group will meet on Thursday (August 03) and a final decision is likely on the same day.

England, the defending champions, and New Zealand will kick off the ODI World Cup on October 05 in Ahmedabad whereas hosts India play their opening game versus Australia, in Chennai, on October 08.

